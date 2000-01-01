Top Stories
Kamloops
Two people who fell in Thompson River found alive and well
KAMLOOPS — A man and woman who fell in the Thompson River Saturday afternoon have been found. ...
Heavy snowfall keeps Kamloops Fire Rescue busy
KAMLOOPS — Friday's dump of snow made for a busy day for Kamloops Fire Rescue. Platoon Captain Ken...
Hundreds support Kamloops Muslim community in prayer service
KAMLOOPS — Kamloops residents came out by the hundreds on Friday to show their support for the...
British Columbia
Sun Peaks celebrates grand opening of outdoor ice rink
SUN PEAKS, B.C. — Sun Peaks is already world renowned for its snowboarding and skiing, and now the...
Two of three people found guilty in child-bride case by a B.C. court
CRANBROOK, B.C. — A former couple from the polygamous community of Bountiful, B.C., have been found...
Big city mayors launch fentanyl task force to share experience, best practices
VANCOUVER — Mayors from a dozen major Canadian cities have launched a task force to tackle the...
Sports
WolfPack women's basketball fall to Calgary Dinos
Kamloops, BC — The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack women's basketball team completed their...
Strong weekend for Women's WolfPack Volleyball
WINNIPEG, M.B. — For the second night in a row, the Thompson Rivers University Women's WolfPack...
WolfPack men's volleyball lose to Manitoba
WINNIPEG, M.B. — TRU men's volleyball lost 3-0 to the University of Manitoba Saturday night. The...
Featured Columns
A tale of two countries - to paraphrase the bard
KAMLOOPS — On a day when the Republicans in the U.S. led the way to repeal former President Obama’s...
Urban growth isn't all it's cracked up to be
KAMLOOPS — As you’re driving around, do you ever wonder about the massive infrastructure needed to...
Trump threatens freedoms he claims to protect
KAMLOOPS — It seems silly, even borderline ridiculous that a week ago at this time, we were talking...
