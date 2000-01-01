Top Stories
Kamloops
Looking for love? Kamloops a top spot for romance
KAMLOOPS — Kamloops has once again made Amazon's list of the most romantic cities in Canada. This...
Interior Health presents plan for safe consumption sites to council
KAMLOOPS — It was back in September of 2016 Kamloops Council first heard from Interior Health about...
RCMP seek suspect in McDonald's pepper spray incident
KAMLOOPS — RCMP are looking for a man they believe to be involved in a pepper spray incident at a...
British Columbia
Man serving sentence for second-degree murder dies in British Columbia prison
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — An inmate who was serving a sentence for second-degree murder at the Pacific...
Costs are a factor in filling prescriptions for older Canadians: study
VANCOUVER — A new study says Canadians aged 55 and older were the second most likely among ...
Canadians need to talk about racism and Islamophobia, legal advocacy groups say
VANCOUVER — A deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque is a “harsh reminder” of the reality of...
Sports
Former Blazers Coach gets the boot in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have fired former Kamloops Blazers head coach Ken Hitchcock. The...
Ingram first star, but overtime goal gives game to Seattle
SEATTLE — Keegan Kolesar scored his second goal of the game just over a minute into overtime to...
Storm fundraider for Broncos' Evan Mutrie and family
KAMLOOPS — It's not something you would ever expect to happen to a young, vibrant life. In 2014...
Featured Columns
The free ride is over; media outlets need tax dollars
KAMLOOPS — I’m so very tired of listening to the Blame the Media game day after day. How easy it is...
Dear America
KAMLOOPS — Dear America: Do you remember, as I do, how we use to see each other on a regular basis...
Raising children with compassion may help us build a world where denial is not a fixture
KAMLOOPS — Until two days ago, I thought I had figured out the column. It was to revolve around...
