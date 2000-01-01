Top Stories

NDP Health Spokesperson Judy Darcy visits Kamloops to seek doctor shortage solutions

KAMLOOPS — NDP Health Spokesperson Judy Darcy is scheduled to speak to Kamloops residents regarding the cities doctor shortage at the IBEW Hall Sunday afternoon. In a press release Darcy says health care wait times are particularly critical in Kamloops, with one in three people without access to primary care despite B.C Health Minister Terry Lake's promise to ensure everyone has a family doctor...

TRU Law Students take part in nationwide 'research-a-thon' for refugees banned from U.S

KAMLOOPS — Thompson Rivers University is one of dozens of law schools across the country spending the weekend collecting information to go towards a legal challenge against U.S President Donald Trump's refugee ban. According to co-organizer Parvej Sidhu, at least 35 TRU law students are taking part in Saturday's event. Each campus is tasked with researching a specific area of law that will then...

Canadian law students to unite to study issues raised by Trump refugee ban

MONTREAL — Law students from across Canada will join forces on Saturday to study ways to help asylum seekers in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's order temporarily suspending that country's refugee program. Between 300 and 500 students from all 22 of Canada's law schools have signed up for four-hour shifts where they'll conduct...

Rebels in Ukraine say commander is killed in a car bombing

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine — A top rebel commander in eastern Ukraine was killed along with another person when their car exploded, rebels said Saturday, blaming Ukraine's special services for the blast. Ukraine's military, meanwhile, said three soldiers were killed in shelling over the past day. Fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatist rebels has escalated over the past week in...

