Top Stories

Muslims, Christians in Kamloops come together for better understanding

KAMLOOPS — In the wake of the horrific attack at a mosque in Quebec City that killed six people, many Canadians are calling for more tolerance and love towards muslims — and people of all different faiths. In Kamloops, at the local United Church, members of various Christian groups have been meeting with the Muslim community to learn more about Islam. It's all part of a series name 'Jesus Fatwah...