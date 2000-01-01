Top Stories

Muslims, Christians in Kamloops come together for better understanding

KAMLOOPS — In the wake of the horrific attack at a mosque in Quebec City that killed six people, many Canadians are calling for more tolerance and love towards muslims — and people of all different faiths.  In Kamloops, at the local United Church, members of various Christian groups have been meeting with the Muslim community to learn more about Islam. It's all part of a series name 'Jesus Fatwah...

Trudeau abandons promise to change voting system in time for 2019 election

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is abandoning his long-held promise to change the way Canadians vote in federal elections — an about-face his opposition rivals angrily characterized Wednesday as a cynical betrayal of trust. In a mandate letter for newly appointed Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould, Trudeau makes it clear that electoral reform — once top of...

Blood-spattered Quebec mosque opens doors after weekend shooting

QUEBEC — Members of the city's Muslim community walked over thick crusts of blood dried into the carpet of their mosque on Wednesday as they returned to the scene of last weekend's carnage where six men were shot to death. Blood was everywhere: on the prayer carpet, the walls, tables and in footprints leading to the basement where people took refuge from the shooter. Ahmed Elrefai, a...

Afghan women practice ancient Shaolin martial arts

KABUL — While Afghanistan's Buddhists were carving the giant sandstone statues in Bamiyan in 500 A.D., Buddhists in China were creating martial arts in the Shaolin temple in Henan Province. Fifteen hundred years later, 10 ethnic Hazara women and girls practice the martial arts of Shaolin on a hilltop in the west of Kabul. They are preparing for the day that Afghanistan can send its women's team...

