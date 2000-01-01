Top Stories

Kamloops residents want unfinished Sahali development dealt with

KAMLOOPS — You've probably seen it driving on the Summit Connector. The second phase of the Mission Hill development has been sitting unfinished for nearly six years. After many financial roadblocks, the project has remained stagnant with any progress, and Kamloops residents living near what they call an "eyesore" are again bringing attention to it, wanting something done. "It's a nuisance,"...

READ MORE +

Targeted shooting in Prince George, B.C., kills two men, injures another

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Two people are dead and another is in hospital with gunshot wounds following an early morning shooting in Prince George, B.C. RCMP Cpl. Craig Douglass says the attack is believed to have been targeted. It occurred just before 3 a.m. near an intersection on the northwest edge of the city. Douglass says officers were responding to reports of shots fired when they located a...

READ MORE +
updated

Pioneering TV actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

LOS ANGELES — Mary Tyler Moore didn't have it all on her 1970s sitcom, but what she had was enough. A husband and kids, long the stock TV recipe for female contentment, were absent from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Instead, Mary Richards combined work, friends and lovers into an alternative version of a modern young woman's full life. Feminism already had said it was possible. Mary made it...

READ MORE +

Parks Canada, Canadian Pacific move to cut grizzly bear train deaths

BANFF, Alta. — Giving grizzlies better travel paths and sightlines along rail lines is the best way to keep the bears safe from trains, a five-year study has concluded. "We're actively going to be more involved in creating more trails for bears to be able to move past impediments on the railroad," Rick Kubian, a Parks Canada superintendent for Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay national parks,...

READ MORE +