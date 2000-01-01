Top Stories

Blast of winter blanketing Southern BC, highway passes getting hit hard

KAMLOOPS —The snow that has fallen for most of the day will continue throughout the weekend, according to Environment Canada. Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says it may only end on Monday. "It's looking like potentially around 5cm or so on Saturday, and potentially another 5cm or so on Sunday. The amounts right now are looking like they are not quite at a level for us to issue a warning [in...