Top Stories
Kamloops
Clock hands installed on Memorial Hill Cenotaph
KAMLOOPS — It's been a project that's been ongoing for the better part of a year, and finally the...
Paramedics call for same bargaining rights as police and fire
KAMLOOPS — They may play a large part in saving lives, but B.C paramedics say they aren't being...
The Comedy of Errors now on at Western Canada Theatre
KAMLOOPS — Western Canada Theatre's first prouction of the year is now underway at the Sagebrush...
British Columbia
No foreign buyers tax for people with work permit: B.C. premier
VANCOUVER, B.C. — British Columbia’s premier has announced her government is amending its tax on...
PM visiting Vancouver for Lunar New Year amid public debate over pipeline
VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting Vancouver today for the second time...
B.C. father-son team developing technology to 3D print in space using moon dust
VANCOUVER — For Alex and Sergei Dobrianski, the building blocks of an upcoming revolution in the...
Sports
Men's WolfPack Basketball down the Cascades
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — TRU got over 20 points from a rookie and a veteran and they downed the host...
Women's WolfPack basketball lose to Cascades
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A strong quarter wasn't enough to pull away a victory for the Women's WolfPack...
Hard-won victory for Men's WolfPack Volleyball
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — It was a hard-fought victory for the TRU WolfPack men's volleyball team, playing...
Videos
Featured Columns
Triaging the waiting list: maybe there’s hope after all
KAMLOOPS — Got a call from HealthLink B.C. The message said to phone them back, so I did. A...
Even if unsettling, KAG exhibit meets the definition of art
KAMLOOPS — The Armchair Mayor says the 'Becoming Animal/Becoming Landscape' exhibit currently on...
Pornographic or not, there’s lots to argue about with art
KAMLOOPS — For something that’s supposed to enrich our lives, art can sure be a divisive thing....
