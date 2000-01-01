Top Stories
Kamloops
Teichrieb to face trial by jury, Simpson recovering after surgery
KAMLOOPS — The accused in the brutal beating of young Jessie Simpson in June 2016 is going to trial...
North Shore homicide investigation top priority for Kamloops RCMP investigators
KAMLOOPS — RCMP say the investigation into the homicide that took 42 year old Sean Dunn's life is...
Late night accident in Valleyview could have been tragic
KAMLOOPS — A late night accident in Valleyview last night that was one for the books. And if it...
British Columbia
Solicitor General Calls Foothills Killings Gang Related
PRINCE GEORGE — BC’s Solicitor General says the shooting deaths of two men on Foothills Boulevard...
Vancouver approves $2 million to help frontline workers address overdose crisis
VANCOUVER — Councillors in Vancouver have approved more than $2 million in measures aimed at ...
Jury says three of four accused human smugglers not guilty
VANCOUVER — Three of four men accused of bringing hundreds of Tamil migrants into Canada illegally...
Sports
Blazers rally, lose to Portland
KAMLOOPS — The Kamloops Blazers rallied from a 5-0 deficit only to end up losing 6-4 to the...
KIJHL turns down expansion
KAMLOOPS — The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League won't be expanding into the central and...
Kamloops' Brown rink advances at junior curling nationals
KAMLOOPS — Kamloops' Corryn Brown rink, representing B.C., wrapped up pool play at 4-and-2 at the...
Videos
Featured Columns
Pipelines are good politics, bad economics
KAMLOOPS — New pipelines get politicians elected. However, they will remain empty; much like...
Call it art if you like, but it's still porn
KAMLOOPS — The Kamloops Art Gallery has always liked to challenge us on the question of what's art...
How about a beer with your shave?
KAMLOOPS — While it may be a noble gesture to try to cut red tape and react to the desires of...
