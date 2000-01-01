Top Stories
Kamloops
-
Partiers and police out in full swing New Years Eve
KAMLOOPS —With alcohol expected to be flowing New Years Eve, Kamloops RCMP is reminding motorists...
READ MORE +
-
Operation Red Nose wraps up 20th year
KAMLOOPS — As New Years Eve approaches, so does the end of another year for Operation Red Nose. The...
READ MORE +
-
Sticking to your resolutions in 2017
KAMLOOPS — With a new year, comes New Years resolutions; conscious efforts to make positive changes...
READ MORE +
British Columbia
-
Entangled deer gets helping hand from B.C. Mountie
COLWOOD, B.C. — A British Columbia Mountie who usually handles dogs, found himself wrangling a deer...
READ MORE +
-
Search for missing snowshoers on Vancouver’s North Shore called off after 5 days
VANCOUVER — Police say search crews have run out of places where they can safely look for two men...
READ MORE +
-
Lillooet-area resident dies in early morning crash at Pavilion Lake
LILLOOET, B.C. — Winter weather and speed are believed to be involved in the death of a Lillooet-...
READ MORE +
Sports
-
updated
Royals roast Blazers 6-1
READ MORE +
-
Kamloops Jr. Blazers in KIBIHT final
KAMLOOPS — The Kamloops Jr. Blazers defeated Vernon 3-2 in the semi final in the tier one Randy...
READ MORE +
-
Women's WolfPack basketball end 2016 with a loss
LANGLEY, B.C. —The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack women’s basketball team will end the 2016...
READ MORE +
Videos
Featured Columns
-
As Bill said, much ado about nothing
KAMLOOPS — William Shakespeare was way ahead of his time. When he wrote one of his best comedies “...
READ MORE +
-
Cenotaph vandalism both reprehensible and misguided
KAMLOOPS — The graffiti vandalism at the Kamloops cenotaph that occurred over the holiday season is...
READ MORE +
-
Provincial health ministers should stop bickering on transfers
KAMLOOPS — The provincial health ministers should resolve in the New Year to stop bickering, take...
READ MORE +