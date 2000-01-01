Top Stories

Nederpel ramps up campaign with 100 days until provincial election

KAMLOOPS — With exactly 100 days to go until the B.C. provincial election, efforts are ramping up for Kamloops NDP candidates. On Saturday South-Thompson NDP candidate Nancy Bepple and volunteers spent the day knocking on doors to see what issues are of highest concern for city residents.  North-Thompson NDP candidate Barb Nederpel and a team of 20 volunteers are gearing up to scour the Brock...

B.C. judge sentences two men who attacked RCMP officer to house arrest

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Two men who attacked a Mountie during a traffic stop and left him unconscious on the side of a rural road near Pritchard, B.C., won’t be going to jail. Despite calling Leon Leclerc and Jerry Lamar “cowardly bullies flexing their muscles as back-alley thugs,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley placed both men on house arrest Friday. A vehicle being driven by Lamar, 52, was...

Kamloops rat problem moves indoors

KAMLOOPS — A rising rat population in the Kamloops area was noted by many residents last summer, and the problem hasn't gone away. Instead, it's moved indoors.  With the cold temperatures, rats are looking for a warm place to spend the winter, and many people are finding them inside their homes.  Local pest control companies say they haven't been this flooded with phone calls about the pesky...

Prince George RCMP seek fourth murder suspect

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — RCMP are on a manhunt for a fourth suspect in relation to a targeted shooting earlier this week. The RCMP are looking for 21 year old Seaver Tye Miller. Police have already arrested three other suspects in relation to Wednesday’s double homicide on Foothills  Boulevard. Miller is wanted for 2 counts of 1st degree murder and 1 count of attempted murder. He is considered armed...

