Top Stories

updated

Snow here to stay, cold temperatures to persist

KAMLOOPS — The snow Kamloops has received is expected to ease off throughout the day, but don't expect Mother Nature to help you get rid of it. Environment Canada Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says Kamloops could receive another few centimetres before the end of today. But Charbonneau says the mercury is set to drop. "We are looking at temperatures overnight for Tuesday night down to around -...

updated

Ontario agrees to fund Toronto and Ottawa safe injection sites amid opioid crisis

TORONTO — Ontario is committing to fund three supervised injection sites in Toronto and one in Ottawa, as the province tries to combat rising numbers of overdose deaths amid a broader opioid crisis. Toronto city council approved the supervised injection sites at existing downtown health-care facilities during the summer, and six months later the province has confirmed its support for...

updated

Two funerals this week for Nova Scotia family members who died in murder-suicide

TRACADIE, N.S. — The funeral for a mother and young daughter shot dead in a murder-suicide in Nova Scotia will be held Thursday, a day after the service for their killer and his mother. Lionel Desmond shot his wife Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his mother Brenda before turning the gun on himself in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., according to RCMP. The four bodies were discovered...

Researchers discover genetic fingerprint identifying how prostate cancer spreads

TORONTO — Canadian researchers have identified a genetic fingerprint that explains why up to almost a third of men with potentially curable localized prostate cancer develop aggressive disease that spreads following initial treatment. Co-principal investigator Dr. Robert Bristow of Toronto's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre says the discovery could help doctors...

