Top Stories

Police search for driver after fleeing accident scene

KAMLOOPS — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fled the scene of an accident Saturday morning. Sgt. Darren Michels says a car and a truck collided at the intersection of Summit Drive and McGill Road around 10:30 a.m. The driver of the car fled the scene, with a police service dog brought in to find the man but unfortunately they lost track of him. Police are now asking...

READ MORE +

Snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

VALEMOUNT, B.C. — Police say a snowmobiler has died after he was caught in an avalanche near Valemount, B.C. RCMP say they were called about the slide near the boundary between B.C. and Alberta Friday afternoon. Officers were told a male on a snowmobile had been caught in the avalanche and died. Police say search and rescue teams were sent out, but determined the scene was too unstable and that...

READ MORE +

Former Kamloops Catholic teacher sues over alleged sexual assaults by priest

VANCOUVER — A former elementary school teacher is suing a diocese of the Roman Catholic church, alleging she was sexually assaulted by a priest while working at a church-run school four decades ago in Kamloops, B.C. The woman alleges in a notice of civil claim that she sought psychological and spiritual advice and counselling from Rev. Erlindo Molon soon after she began teaching at Our Lady of...

READ MORE +

RCMP say homicide victim died after fight spilled out of local bar

KAMLOOPS — Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime investigators are looking into the city's fourth homicide of 2016. Cpl. Jody Neuls says it happened after a fight on the North Shore in the wee hours of this morning. "On December 30, 2016, at ten-to-three in the morning, Kamloops RCMP were called to a fight that was in progress around the 400-block of Tranquille Road. Police arrived to find an unconscious...

READ MORE +