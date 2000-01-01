Top Stories

Womens march against President Donald Trump draws hundreds downtown

KAMLOOPS — Hundreds of women's rights rallies were held across North America Saturday morning in opposition to newly-elected President Donald Trump. In Kamloops, close to 500 people marched from City Hall to Riverside Park. Co-Organizer Carlin Volt says the protest was focused on sending a message that Trump-style politics, which they call misogynist and divisive, are not welcome in Canada. "...

School District 73 begins process of filling 30 new teaching positions

KAMLOOPS, B.C — Relief is officially on the way for the Kamloops / Thompson School District. School District 73 Board Chair Meghan Wade says they've begun the first phase in hiring more than 30 full-time teachers throughout the district in an effort to improve class size and composition. The hiring is part of Education Minister Mike Bernier's $50 million funding announcement earlier this month to...

Clearwater sports arena offers shower relief to Vavenby residents

VAVENBY, B.C. — Shower arrangements are being made for Vavenby residents still under a Do Not Use order following Monday's semi diesel spill in the North Thompson River. The North Thompson Sportsplex Arena says free showers are available on Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 21 and Jan 22) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility, located at 428 Murtle Crescent in Clearwater, will also offer showers Monday to...

'Sisters of the north' join massive Women's March on Washington

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of Canadian women who carted signs and flags to the U.S. capital for a massive rally for women's rights were greeted Saturday with cheers and shouts of gratitude by Americans supporting the march. As the group wound down the streets of Washington, D.C. — many wearing pink knit hats or carrying signs emblazoned with the maple leaf and the slogan "sisters of the north" —...

