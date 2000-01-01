Top Stories

Water advisory issued following train derailment

KAMLOOPS — Interior Health is advising the public not to drink water from the Thompson River for up to 50 kilometers downstream of the site of a train derailment Thursday. A CP train carrying meta-llurgical coal derailed southwest of Ashcroft Thursday and though no cars ended up in the river, several cars dumped finely-ground coal into the water. Medical Health Officer Kamran Golmohammadi say...

READ MORE +

RCMP raid North Shore gym after drug-related traffic stop

KAMLOOPS — Kamloops RCMP say a morning traffic stop resulted in an investigation that spanned both sides of the Thompson River. The stop this morning saw officers arrest a man for possession and trafficking of drugs. Officers then raided a home in Sahali, as well as Heavy Metal Gym on Briar Avenue on the Kamloops North Shore. WATCH: Full report by Chad Klassen While witnesses described the sound...

READ MORE +

'Boots on the ground:' More indigenous involvement urged in pipeline monitoring

CALGARY — A new program in the works at Alberta's research and development agency aims to improve pipeline monitoring and spill response by enlisting more indigenous people. Hundreds of thousands of kilometres of oil and gas pipes criss-cross the province, many in remote areas near the homes of First Nations and Metis people. Ecologist Shauna-Lee Chai is hoping to get...

READ MORE +

Syrian opposition: Shelling of displaced shelter kills 12

BEIRUT — Syrian government forces shelled a village in a rebel-controlled area near Damascus on Sunday, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring several others who were taking shelter in a banquet hall. The violence in the water-rich Barada Valley, which has raged since Dec. 22, has tested the country's fragile cease-fire and restricted the flow of water to the capital. Despite an agreement to...

READ MORE +