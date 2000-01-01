Top Stories
Kamloops
Health Minister's call to raise legal smoking age to 21 receives cloudy reviews
KAMLOOPS — It's the number-one preventable form of death in B.C. "You look at cancer, heart disease...
Baby boomer retirement leading to trade boom
KAMLOOPS — Admission numbers show trades have never been more popular at Thompson Rivers University...
Mail theft caught on camera
KAMLOOPS — The managers of the Glynnwood Terrace apartments on Hugh Allan Drive in Kamloops say...
British Columbia
North Vancouver mountain peak named for deceased search and rescue volunteer
VANCOUVER — A mountain peak on British Columbia’s North Shore is being named in honour of a long-...
Allegedly drugged driver hits cop car, overdoses: Vancouver police
VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver are investigating a crash involving a cruiser and a driver who was...
Vancouver golf courses set to reopen after unprecedented 7-week closure
VANCOUVER — There have more than just the usual hazards on Vancouver's public golf courses this...
Sports
Chase Heat burned by the Summerland Steam Friday night
SUMMERLAND, B.C. — The visiting Chase Heat fell 7-4 to the Summerland Steam Friday night. Mason...
Storm succumb to Princeton Friday night
PRINCETON, B.C. — The Kamloops Storm fell 2-1 to Princeton at the Princeton & District Arena...
Blazers down Winterhawks 4-3 in OT
KAMLOOPS — Lane Bauer scored the lone goal of the shootout as the Blazers went on to a 4-3 win over...
Featured Columns
Who would you side with, the coyotes or the eagle?
KAMLOOPS — One of nature’s dramas unfolded at our house last weekend. We woke up to discover that...
Could Canada be ripe for Trump-style division?
KAMLOOPS — I am fully willing to admit when I screwed up, and here is a pretty obvious example. I...
Kevin O'Leary will be an exciting leadership candidate, but...
KAMLOOPS — Can Kevin O’Leary save the Conservative party, vanquish Justin Trudeau and make Canada...
