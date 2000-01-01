Top Stories
Kamloops
One to two minute hand wash best defence for influenza
KAMLOOPS — With the New Year seeing an unusually high number of influenza cases in the Nicola...
SD73 officials say they've been shortchanged on capital funding
KAMLOOPS — The Kamloops/Thompson School District is hoping to receive some much needed capital...
Trump Presidency brings uncertainty for forest and cattle industries
KAMLOOPS — No one will argue Donald Trump is a man of many words. Whether he will follow through on...
British Columbia
Snowmobilers spend frigid night in Clearwater backcountry
KAMLOOPS — One snowmobiler is lucky to be alive after falling off a cliff bank northeast of...
Police say fire at Abbotsford, B.C., home is suspicious
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A Saturday morning blaze at an Abbotsford, B.C., residence is being deemed...
Sri Lankan man owned ship that smuggled Tamil migrants to Canada: Crown
VANCOUVER, B.C. — A Sri Lankan man accused of human smuggling was the owner of the rickety cargo...
Sports
Vibe go 1-2-1 on weekend road trip
KAMLOOPS — The Kamloops Vibe came home with three of a possible eight points from a four game road...
Losing streak continues for WolfPack men's volleyball
LANGLEY, B.C — It was a tough less for TRU's WolfPack men's volleyball team Saturday night, falling...
Storm overpower Grizzles Saturday night
REVELSTOKE, B.C. — The Kamloops Storm beat the host Revelstoke Grizzlies 2-1 Saturday night. Tre...
Featured Columns
Kamloops from up close – the things I’ve learned
Five years ago when my family and I relocated to Kamloops someone told me that unless you’ve been...
Who will preserve our journalistic integrity?
KAMLOOPS — I get an e-flyer regularly called Trends Journal. This small piece was one of several...
Time crunch is coming on Ajax mine review
KAMLOOPS — Things are about to get interesting again on the Ajax front. Monday, the City’s...
