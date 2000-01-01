Top Stories

Clearwater sports arena offers shower relief to Vavenby residents

VAVENBY, B.C. — Shower arrangements are being made for Vavenby residents still under a Do Not Use order following Monday's semi diesel spill in the North Thompson River. The North Thompson Sportsplex Arena says free showers are available on Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 21 and Jan 22) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility, located at 428 Murtle Crescent in Clearwater, will also offer showers Monday to...