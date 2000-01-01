Top Stories

Blast of winter blanketing Southern BC, highway passes getting hit hard

KAMLOOPS —The snow that has fallen for most of the day will continue throughout the weekend, according to Environment Canada. Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says it may only end on Monday. "It's looking like potentially around 5cm or so on Saturday, and potentially another 5cm or so on Sunday. The amounts right now are looking like they are not quite at a level for us to issue a warning [in...

Kamloops man charged in relation to North Shore shooting

KAMLOOPS — Police say the man in custody in relation to Thursday's shooting on the North Shore is previously known to them. The shooting, which took place in the 1000-block of 12th Street early Thursday morning, resulted in a leg wound for the victim. Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says 31 year old Blake Bernhard was arrested a few blocks away from the scene, and is currently facing charges related to the...

Muslims in Quebec pray and reflect on a week of violence and outpouring of love

QUEBEC — The whole point of praying is to clear your thoughts and stand in front of God, said Musabbir Alam on Friday at a Quebec City mosque. That's not easy after last weekend's shooting rampage that killed six people, he admitted. "When you say Allahu Akbar, which means God is great, you're inside prayer and technically you're supposed to leave everything behind — technically," he said. Alam...

Family confirms Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart dead after dive in Florida

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — The family of Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart says his body was "found peacefully in the ocean" Friday after he disappeared this week while diving off the coast of Florida. A Facebook post by Stewart's sister Alexandra asked for privacy in order to grieve. "There are no words," the post said. "We are so deeply grateful to everyone who helped search, and happy that Rob...

