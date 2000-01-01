Top Stories
Kamloops
Hundreds support Kamloops Muslim community in prayer service
KAMLOOPS — Kamloops residents came out by the hundreds on Friday to show their support for the...
Politicians and public gather for North Shore Health and Science Centre grand opening
KAMLOOPS — Local politicians, Interior Health officials, and community members came together Friday...
Douglas Lake Ranch civil case wraps up
KAMLOOPS — Closing arguments in the civil suit launched by the Douglas Lake Cattle Company against...
British Columbia
Sun Peaks celebrates grand opening of outdoor ice rink
SUN PEAKS, B.C. — Sun Peaks is already world renowned for its snowboarding and skiing, and now the...
Two of three people found guilty in child-bride case by a B.C. court
CRANBROOK, B.C. — A former couple from the polygamous community of Bountiful, B.C., have been found...
Big city mayors launch fentanyl task force to share experience, best practices
VANCOUVER — Mayors from a dozen major Canadian cities have launched a task force to tackle the...
Sports
Pakhomenko has shot at top of Canada West all-time kills list
KAMLOOPS — From the time she came to Kamloops in 2014, Iuliia Pakhomenko has been a force to be...
Winterhawks drop Blazers 4-2
KAMLOOPS —The Blazers gave up three unanswered goals in a 4-2 loss in Portland on Wednesday night....
Former Blazers Coach gets the boot in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have fired former Kamloops Blazers head coach Ken Hitchcock. The...
Featured Columns
Trump threatens freedoms he claims to protect
KAMLOOPS — It seems silly, even borderline ridiculous that a week ago at this time, we were talking...
Trudeau was right to cancel plans for electoral reform
KAMLOOPS — You’d think, by the way the Opposition is talking, that an election promise had never...
-
The bitter side of honey
KAMLOOPS — Becoming bee friendly is a good first step for the city. Now Kamloops needs to become...
