Top Stories

Kamloops residents want unfinished Sahali development dealt with

KAMLOOPS — You've probably seen it driving on the Summit Connector. The second phase of the Mission Hill development has been sitting unfinished for nearly six years. After many financial roadblocks, the project has remained stagnant with any progress, and Kamloops residents living near what they call an "eyesore" are again bringing attention to it, wanting something done. "It's a nuisance,"...