Top Stories

Zipcar provides additional transportation option for TRU students
KAMLOOPS — Thompson Rivers University students without cars of their own now have an additional...
'Heap the Honda' book drive kicks off in Kamloops
KAMLOOPS — Literacy is the ability to identify, understand, create, communicate, compute and use...
Reclaim barge capsizes at Highland Valley Copper
LOGAN LAKE — Officials at Highland Valley Copper still looking to see why one of the pumping...
Canada invests $46 million in University of Victoria ocean science facility
VICTORIA — The federal government has invested $46 million in a world-leading ocean sciences...
Apology accepted: John Furlong to speak again at University of B.C. fundraiser
VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Olympic CEO John Furlong will be back at the podium for a University...
Cougar sedated and captured outside Kelowna, B.C., apartment
KELOWNA, B.C. — An unexpected and unwanted visitor to an apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., on...
Storm lose twice, drop to third
KAMLOOPS — The Kamloops Storm lost their second of the weekend, 3-1 to the 100 Mile House Wranglers...
Vibe win and tie at home
KAMLOOPS — The Kamloops Vibe played host to the Richmond Devils in two games this weekend. On...
Chase Heat extend lead in Birks Division with win over Revelstoke Saturday
CHASE — The Chase Heat extended their lead in the Birks Division of the Kootenay International...
The stuff we need more of
Every now and then I come across a quote that resides in my thoughts for days. Such was the case of...
Constant repetition of Trump's shortcomings has become boring
KAMLOOPS — Isn’t it time we all stop whining about what a bad guy Donald Trump is? Every time his...
2016: A year of momentous loss
KAMLOOPS — I have seen so many surveys over the past couple of weeks asking viewers, readers and...
